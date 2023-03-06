An additional month will separate the players Playstation 4 And Xbox One from Hogwarts Legacyas the game has been postponed since April 4, 2023, the original release date of this version.

The title, which has already been released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC, was scheduled for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for that date, with July 25 instead set for the Nintendo Switch version.

We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One on May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 6, 2023

The new date announced via a tweet instead reveals that PS4 and Xbox One players will have to wait another month. In fact, the game will arrive on old-gen il May 5, 2023.

The reasons seem to be related to experience improvement, to make it as close as possible to the one already released. We don’t know if this will also mean a postponement of that Nintendo Switch, which we remember does not have much luck with the ports, since they often come out months after the original experience.

Hogwarts Legacy is a third-person role-playing game in which players take on the role of a new student at Hogwarts during the 1920s. The game is set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter and is developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.