Overnight, Avalanche Software kicked off the preload Of Hogwarts Legacy on Steam. This was basically a surprise, as Warner Bros. Games Official Support previously stated that there were no plans to pre-download game files for PC users.

The preload was made available overnight, to both Standard Edition and deluxe edition of the game on Steam. However, this could make the seconds turn up their noses: the early download of the files in fact started practically without warning (as mentioned, it was not scheduled) and less than 24 hours from the start of Early Access, where the size of the game fluctuates between 70 and 80 GB. Worse still for those who bought the game on the Epic Games Store, since currently everything is silent about the preload on this store.

Among other things, the Early Access of Hogwarts Legacy on PC is set for 7pm today, while PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users have already started playing from midnight and with days if not weeks to complete the preload. In short, the PC launch of the Avalanche Software title will probably not be counted among the best for how it was managed.

If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our review of Hogwarts Legacy and watch this video where we answer 100 questions about the game in twenty minutes.