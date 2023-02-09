Hogwarts Legacy has been available for a few days and only in Early Access and yet numerous mods are already in the works. Among these, one of the most ambitious is the VR Modwhich as the name suggests allows you to play the Avalanche Software title in virtual reality.

The author is Flat2VR, who also released a gameplay video showing the mod in action, which however is still in the works and does not yet have a release date set in stone. Having said that, as we can see from the video the results look quite promising right now. Furthermore, the final version of the mod will allow you to play Hogwarts Legacy in VR both in first and third person view.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available worldwide on February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions, on the other hand, will arrive on April 4, followed by the Nintendo Switch version on July 25, 2023. If you haven’t already done so, here’s our guide with 10 tips to start the game in the best possible way.