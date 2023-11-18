Digital Foundry confirmed in his technical analysis the many compromises that the developers of Hogwarts Legacy they had to accept in an attempt to bring the game on Nintendo Switch.
The question had already emerged in light of the comparison of Hogwarts Legacy on Switch and Xbox One carried out by IGN: both in terms of resolution and in terms of frame rate and general quality the difference can be seen, and quite a bit.
When magic isn’t enough
Hogwarts Legacy is but the latest in a long line of impossible conversions for the Japanese hybrid console, which can count on a huge installed base and therefore inevitably appeals to publishers, who thus try to perform a technical miracle from time to time.
Unfortunately in some cases with graphic impoverishment concrete elements that contribute to the charm of a game are also missing, as in the case of the Wizarding World tie-in by Avalanche Software, which makes the artistic sector and atmosphere one of its strong points.
We talked about this and more in the Hogwarts Legacy review.
