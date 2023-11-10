A few days after the debut of Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch appeared online a gameplay videos of eight minutes of this version, which gives us the opportunity to see how the magical creature from Avalanche Studios behaves on the portable console.

Those shown in the video below are the very first game sequences, which act as an introduction to the events and a tutorial. It is therefore a linear and “closed” session, therefore it is not entirely indicative of performance on Nintendo Switch, considering that the game takes place mainly in an open world context that is much more tiring for the hardware to manage.

Having said this, from the video, as well as from the first official trailer published yesterday, the porting would appear to be of good quality, net of the inevitable sacrifices made compared to the versions for current generation consoles, such as resolution and lighting.