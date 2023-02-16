Even the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, probably the best known and most important in our sector, wanted to have his say on the Hogwarts Legacy issue, stating that there is no anti-Semitism, just a lot of boredom and banality.

Obviously the reference is to the famous Wired review which gave 1/10 to the Avalanche game, with among others the accusation of anti-Semitism, a review which however always remains in the background of Schreier’s speech.

“Having almost finished Hogwarts Legacy I come to inform you that the story is not anti-Semitic, but just boring,” Schreier began on Twitter, later explaining that “The most impressive part of the game is Hogwarts Castle, which is reproduced with great care. But the combat is repetitive and awkward (you have to switch between four different spell wheels) and, like most games these days, the experience is too diluted.”

So according to Schreier, the problem with Hogwarts Legacy is not in its contents, but in the fact that it is a boring title and that it is structured like most modern triple-As, that is, in such a way as to stretch the broth beyond what is necessary to make those who want to see the playtime count go up, no matter what they’re called upon to do: “I’m sure hardcore Harry Potter fans will love this stuff, but whether you’re boycotting Hogwarts Legacy or you don’t want to know anymore anything about the franchise because of Rowling, I don’t think you’re missing much.”

Someone then tried to talk to Schreier about the anti-Semitism issue, pointing out to him how the issue of elves is essentially the accusation of blood in the Harry Potter version, but he explained that in reality if this were the case it would be more interesting than it is in the game, where the main story is the usual tale of the chosen one who, together with Dumbledore, goes in search of ancient magic. The Goblin Rebellion is barely hinted at and not elaborated upon “like most of the more interesting themes in Harry Potter”. The speech could only be closed with a joke about the franchise, which Schreier evidently considers overrated.