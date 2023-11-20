The have been revealed video game sales for the UKin physical format, for the week ending November 18, 2023. Let’s see the Top 10 immediately:

Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 EA Sports FC 24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Mario RPG Bluey: The Videogame Assassin’s Creed Mirage Nintendo Switch Sports Mortal Kombat 1

As you can see, Hogwarts Legacy reclaimed the top spot, likely due to the Nintendo Switch version being released. However, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 continues to do well, followed by EA Sports FC 2, Marvel’s Spider-Mna 2 and two Mario games: Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG. These are the big names of this period, so it’s not surprising to see them all lined up one behind the other.

As mentioned, it is one Top 10 based solely on physical sales, so it is possible that digital sales will revolutionize the rankings.