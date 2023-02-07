There are only three days left February 10th when, on PC and new generation consoles, the highly anticipated open world inspired by the famous fantasy saga written by JK Rowling. With the imminent release of the game, Warner Bros. Games And Avalanche Software have decided to reward all the most active players in the community with gods Twitch Drops arriving in launch month.

The rewards released will be different cosmetics and it is currently unclear if there will be another way to get them. Silver-Eyed Dragon Spectacles, Carmine Bol Lightning Scarf, Urchin Hat And Lilac Assemble are the objects that we could have in-game thanks to this opportunity; receiving them will be very easy, every thirty minutes spent in a game live on Twitch it will be possible to redeem a prize and for this to appear in our inventory it will be enough to connect our Warner Bros. Games profile to the purple platform account.

Twitch Drops are certainly an interesting initiative to keep the community of a game active and united and this undoubtedly seems to be among the intentions of the developers of Hogwarts Legacy. We also recall that from April 4th a version of the game will also be made available on Nintendo Switchwho knows if even the gamers of the big N will be offered something of this type.