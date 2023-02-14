The developers of Avalanche Software have released a new Patch of Hogwarts Legacy on PC and Xbox Series X|S Today, February 14, 2023and shared via the official Porkey Games support portal the official patch notes, marked as version 1120320.

According to the details of the patch, various problems that caused sudden crashes of the game, more and less known bugs have been resolved and optimizations have been made for both the PC and Xbox Series X | S versions. The PS5 patch has been delayed, with more details to be shared later.

Hogwarts Legacy

Below are the notes of the February 14 Hogwarts Legacy update, translated into Italian:

General

Online

Fixed achievement data being sent to the Wizarding World portal after linking.

Gameplay

Owl mail

Fixed mail not triggering a sequential mission properly.

Game world events

Fixed a rare crash in some locations where world events were spawning.

NPCs

Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.

Fixed a crash related to NPC routines.

Personages

Fixed flickering that occurred with a transparent head while hair was still present.

User interface

Updated localization text for add-on content items.

Added build version to EULA for the first time.

Fixed a rare case of quest descriptions not displaying correctly.

Kinematic sequences

Fixed dress transformation VFX presentation.

Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.

Fixed a crash when playing movies and cutscenes.

Saves

Fixed last autosave slot rewrite bug.

Fixed restarting from last save not being able to talk to a merchant after the initial conversation.

Performance and stability

Improved performance in Loyalty mode.

Fixed a rare map-related crash.

Fixed wind causing world resources to distort and stretch.

Fixed a rare issue with material swapping.

Fixed a rare crash with map resource state.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred with game world events.

Fixed a memory leak issue with the global illumination system.

Xbox Series X

Performance and stability

Improved data collection to help track unusual crashes.

PCSteam/Epic Games Store

Kinematics

Fixed missing or incorrectly playing audio.

Controllers

Updated Switch Pro controller support.

Upscalers

Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.

Anti-aliasing settings and screen resolution disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.

Raytracing

Fixed RTAO sounding worse than SSAO.

Default set to Medium Quality.

Performance and stability

Optimized shader type compilation.

Shader compilation performance updates and feature improvements.

Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.

Fixed world resources suddenly being stretched.

Fixed Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rates than AMD.

DirectX version 12