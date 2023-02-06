On February 10th (February 7th if you have booked the Deluxe) it will be available Hogwarts Legacy, the action-adventure game from Warner Bros. that takes us into the magical world of Harry Potter, or rather into the past of Hogwarts School and Witchcraft. The game will offer many components, from fighting with the wand, to exploring with the broom, without forgetting the care of magical creatures, the creation of potions and more.

There is a lot to discover about the game, its contents and everything that revolves around it and for this we offer you a FAQ style video in which we answer 100 questions about Hogwarts Legacy, in the space of about twenty minutes.

It’s a quick and organized way to resolve any doubts about the game. You can see the Hogwarts Legacy video below.

In case you also want a more in-depth opinion on Hogwarts Legacy, you can also refer to our review, in which we explained that “Hogwarts Legacy is the best Harry Potter-themed video game ever made. The artistic direction has made reality the recurring dreams of fans by sending them a golden letter of admission to Hogwarts school, opening wide a window on the magical world that overflows with activities and contents.When you try to do so much it is physiological that deficiencies also emerge, and in this case they end up mainly dirty the technical sector, too often close to the past generation.”

“The experience packaged by Avalanche Software lives anchored to already seen mechanics, it doesn’t invent anything new, but it manages to paint a great fresco that sets the Wizarding World in motion. Yes, it won’t be the perfect video game, but it keeps its promises by betting strong on the emotional charge: when it comes time to leave school, trust me, a tear will be inevitable. Fortunately, in video games, a moment can last forever, and Hogwarts Legacy is a work that lives on snapshots: the castle is embraced by the sunset, the great hall is lit, a Hippogriff flutters around the tallest tower. Need more?”