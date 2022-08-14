The umpteenth postponement of Hogwarts Legacy is unleashing a wave of complaints from fans of the title set in the world of Harry Potter on the web, with social networks invaded by protest posts.

The general opinion, however, is quite divided between those who welcome the news with a minimum of relief and those who consider it an indescribable offense. The former include those users who, mindful of what happened with titles like Cyberpunk 2077, released prematurely and therefore not complete and full of bugs, prefer to wait until the title is ready to be able to fully enjoy it.

Others, however, do not accept this choice of the Salt Lake City software house as they consider the constant postponements of the title not very serious, even asking not to provide more release dates by deceiving fans, but to publish it directly when the time comes.

As usual, the truth lies somewhere in between. It would be better to give a certain release date, however, to bring it forward in time to prevent disappointed fans from unleashing waves of discontent on the web, which certainly are not good for the marketing of a highly anticipated title.