For practically only one thing has been talked about in the world of trends and gaming, hogwarts legacy, launch that is breaking it in terms of content creation and also in sales. That is due to the exploration that the game gives us, as well as some outstanding stories that have one as the favorite of all.

Specifically, it talks about Sebastian Sallow, a character who feels like the best developed in the game, that is due to his series of missions to be completed within the story and also a secondary section. Even the followers created a thread Reddit to talk about the subject, making it clear that the classmate slytherins has a well written growth.

Here is one of the forum comments:

It feels a bit like it’s part of a different, better written game. Not only is its questline the best this game has to offer, but it makes you feel like the choices you’re making are hard to make and have an impact. It hits on mature themes without being grim, it’s just the perfect balance and a quest line you’d expect in something like Witcher or Mass Effect. On the one hand, I understood Sebastian perfectly, on the other hand, I thought that he had become too dark, so I was torn. I enjoyed the internal conflict

What people liked the most is that Sebastian Sallow He is a person who wants to study the dark arts, which could completely turn him into one of the most fearsome dark magicians. However, from what is noticeable in the missions, the character is the antithesis of a student of said house, with a friendly and cheerful attitude towards all who interact with him.

Via: gamingbible

Editor’s note: The topic of conversation in recent weeks has been this game, that will certainly be until the gaming world gives us something relevant once again. The release of RE4 Remake is already very close.