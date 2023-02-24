Despite all the controversies and boycott attempts, Warner Bros. Games has revealed that Hogwarts Legacy has become the biggest launch of the company, breaking sales records in the process, and surpassing 12 million units sold in two weeks.

According to Warner Bros. Games, since its launch on February 10, Hogwarts Legacy has exceeded 12 million units sold, and $850 million raised. Along with this, it has been revealed that more than 280 million hours of gameplay have been generated among all those with a copy of the title. This was what David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games, commented on the matter:

“We are very excited and proud to see the player response to Hogwarts Legacy from players, fans who are new to the games, and critics around the world. Our development team at Avalanche delivered an amazing, high-quality Wizarding World experience that truly fulfills a fan’s fantasy of life at Hogwarts, and our editorial teams have executed a launch campaign with global impact.”

It is very likely that this does not end here. Not only will the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions continue to sell, but the PS4 and Xbox One editions will arrive on April 4, followed by the Nintendo Switch on July 25. So this number of players and money raised will continue to increase.

On related topics, a Hogwarts Legacy series for HBO would already be in development. Similarly, a sequel to this title could be on the way.

Via: VGC