Via eBay you can now run the Hogwarts Legacy pre-order for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The price is €54.99 for all versions instead of €74.99. You can find the game at the following address.

The salesperson it’s gamesemovieshop, with 97% positive feedback. You can pay via PayPal, G Pay, Visa, Mastercard and American Express. The number of units available at the time of writing is 30. You must choose the platform before making the purchase, directly on the product page on eBay.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10, 2023. It will allow us to play a student of Hogwarts and explore the castle and its surroundings. We will also have to stop some dark wizards, even deciding whether to give in to the temptation to use Unforgivable Curses.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Hogwarts Legacy

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.