Via a series of tweets, Waner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software have announced date and time exact beginning ofEarly Access Of Hogwarts Legacy for purchasers of the digital Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

As you probably know, by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy you can start playing 72 hours before the February 10th release date. Clearly if you have purchased a physical copy, the timing depends on those of the retailer you contacted, while for digital ones they are very precise.

As for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, you can very simply start playing at the stroke of the midnight on Tuesday 7 February 2023. On PC, however, it will be necessary to wait until 19:00 on the same day.

We also remind you that the preload of the Xbox Series X | S version of Hogwarts Legacy is already available, on PS5 it will take place 48 hours before the release date or early access, while apparently it is not scheduled for PC.