The product is shipped by Amazon, which also indicates that the recommended price is €59.99. This makes the current promotion the best ever on the PS5 version platform. The Switch version is also at its lowest price ever, although it has been available for some time. The PS4 and Xbox One versions are not at their all-time low prices.

If you are looking for Hogwarts Legacy at a valid price, you should look no further because Amazon Italy has made a new offer available. The discount – compared to the lowest recent price – currently reported by the platform is 15%. Don't miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this page or use the boxes you see below.

Hogwarts Legacy, between magic and exploration

Hogwarts Legacy is a Third-person action RPG in which we take on the role of a character created by us who finds himself starting the school of Witchcraft and Magic from the fifth year. Our character will have to take lessons, explore the Castle and the surrounding valleys, learning new magic to face dark wizards and rebel goblins.

Furthermore, our character is one of the very rare people capable of seeing and using ancient, powerful but dangerous magic. In terms of gameplay, it's a game open world full of side missions, collectibles and small challenges to complete.