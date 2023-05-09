Draco Malfoy returned to Hogwarts playing a Hogwart Legacy to take on the Green Serpent Sebastian Sallow’s quest. More precisely, Tom Felton, the actor who played Draco in the film series of Harry Potterrecorded a video of him playing the mission with a character who looks like him.

Attention before watching the movie, because it contains several previews, i.e. it completely reveals Sallow’s mission. If you don’t want to know anything about it, don’t watch the video, or watch it until 3:30, when the part being played begins.

The involvement of a Harry Potter cast member in the promotion of Hogwarts Legacy gives us a good understanding of the success of the game. After all, Warner Bros. has announced sales of more than 15 million copies, with more than a billion dollars in revenues, so it is normal that it considers it one of its flagship products at the moment.

For the rest, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy is available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version will also be launched soon.