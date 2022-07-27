Hogwarts Legacy is the game that every fan of Harry Potter, the famous series of fantasy books written by JK Rowling, has long dreamed of. The trailer released during the State of Play in March literally drove all those who, in the course of their life, came into contact with the works of Rowling or with the films taken from them, literally crazy.

At the end of that State of Play, among other things, the release window of the game was also announced, that is the Christmas period of this year. Well, today we are close to knowing the exact release date thanks to Amazon. Because? The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World will be released on December 6.

Before today, this art book bore the date, obviously placeholder, of December 31st. At this point, it is more than reasonable to hope that the game will be released at the same time or even a few days earlier. This would be wonderful news for any fan who has long dreamed of playing a game inspired by the wizarding world described by Rowling in her books.

Obviously, this is only conjecture at the moment. We just have to wait for news from Avalanche Studios, the software house that is taking care of its development, on the release of the title that will be playable on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch.