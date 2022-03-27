The State of Play starring Hogwarts Legacy It was very well received by players waiting for updates and reassurance on the new production regarding the world of Harry Potter, and between answers and new questions, a hilarious detail came out.

The same Twitter account as Warner Bros. Games Avalanche shared a video of a fantastic bug the studio stumbled upon while recording gameplay sessions for inclusion in the State of Play trailer: a passing centaur invading the screen, writhing in an incredible ragdoll animation that went not quite so well. end.

While putting together last week’s trailer, we came across this hilarious bug and had to share. pic.twitter.com/eLq2SQFN9j – WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWb) March 24, 2022

It goes without saying that bugs (or features?) Of the genre will be fixed before the game officially comes out, but it’s still nice that Avalanche has felt confident enough with the followers to spread it to have a laugh all together.

