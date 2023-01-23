A new excerpt from the official art book of Hogwarts Legacy shared on Reddit revealed details about the various types of quests available in the game, which are divided into main, secondary and “school assignments”.

Find the offending art book page a this address. According to the information reported, those of the “Golden path” are basically the main quests of Hogwarts Legacy and “guide the player from learning the most basic magic in the classroom to discovering their unique ability to use ancient magic. These will be necessary skills to allow the player to counter Victor Rookwond and his criminal gang and stop the globin revolt that threatens Hogwarts”.

The side missions they are, as usual, quests that are not necessary to get to the end credits. We learn that it is thanks to them that we will determine whether our character will be remembered as a benevolent or evil wizard, based on the decisions made during their development.

“Sidequests help define who the player is as a wizard, inspiring them to investigate locations, obtain magical artifacts, uncover the secrets of Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, and help other students solve their own problems,” reads the artwork description .

The development team added that people within the world of Hogwarts Legacy, “will remember and talk about the choices made by the player in these missions”.

Finally the “homework” are very reminiscent of fetch quests, as they require the player to “explore the castle and its surroundings to find objects, collect and fight when necessary”. In particular, it seems that some of these tasks are linked to optional spells not unlocked during the main missions.

Hogwarts Legacy will be available from February 10th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023. PS4 and Xbox One versions will follow on April 4, 2023, followed by Nintendo Switch on July 25, 2023. Purchasers of the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC can start playing 72 hours before the release date, which is February 7, 2023. The Graphorn, a dangerous magical creature, was recently introduced.