It looks like there are gods problems With the’early access Of Hogwarts Legacy on Steama feature guaranteed to owners of the Deluxe Edition of the game but which at the time of writing has not yet been unlocked, significantly behind the standard timing.

Already with 1.1 million viewers on Twitch, Hogwarts Legacy undoubtedly stands as one of the most anticipated titles of the year and it is therefore a far from pleasant situation that users who have purchased the version are experiencing at the moment more expensive than the adventure to get there log in early.

It goes without saying that several digital platforms find themselves in the position of having to respond to reports of those who are still unable to access Steam early, as evidenced by a post by Fanatical on Twitter, who tried to explain what is happening and asked the players to be patient.

“We are receiving a lot of messages about not being able to get Early Access to Hogwarts Legacy – this is a steam error and it seems quite widespread,” wrote Fanatical. “Please wait for the problem to be fixed.”

“If you purchased the Deluxe Edition from our store, you will get early access. Unfortunately, this is a phenomenon that sometimes occurs with games in early access! Please be patient.”