Instant Gaming offers now offer us a discount for a copy of Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition in PC version (Steam). Let’s see the details of the promotion now active.
As summer draws to a close, new interesting video games are being released again, but if you prefer to recover some older titles at really advantageous prices, then you should take advantage of the promotions of Instant Gamingwhich for example offers you Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition in PC version (Steam) at €26.22 (the page will tell you €21.49, but that is the price without VAT). You can find the discount at this address.
At the time of writing, Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition is not on sale on Steam and purchasing it through Instant Gaming guarantees a great discount. compared to the starting price of €69.99.
What’s included in Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
This version of the Warner Bros. video game features:
- The full game
- Dark Arts Combat Arena
- Dark Arts Cosmetic Set
- Dark Arts Bucket Hat
- Thestral Mount
Hogwarts Legacy is a open-map third-person action game in which we can create a character who will start the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the fifth year. Our wizard or witch is special in another way: he or she is able to see and use a type of ancient magic that very few know. We will have to follow the lessons, learn new spells, fight against dark wizards and dangerous creatures, while exploring the castle and the surrounding valleys, completely main and secondary missions.
Don’t miss the best offers selected by the Multiplayer.it editorial team
This article includes an affiliate link that may earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.
#Hogwarts #Legacy #Deluxe #Edition #Steam #sale #Instant #Gaming
Leave a Reply