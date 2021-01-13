Harry Potter spin-off Hogwarts Legacy will now launch in 2022, publisher Warner Bros. Games has announced.

“We would like to thanks fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label,” a message posted to Hogwarts Legacy’s Twitter reads. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs.

“Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

Hogwarts Legacy was officially announced last September during Sony’s big PlayStation 5 showcase, after an early leak first appeared back in 2018 which Eurogamer rubber stamped as the real deal.

Last year’s trailer for the game revealed Hogwarts Legacy to be a third-person adventure set in and around the grounds of Hogwarts, with the action taking place back in the 1800s – long before Harry Potter or Newt Scamander was shaking a wand around.

Developed by Disney Infinity studio Avalanche Software, the game was previously set for a 2021 launch.