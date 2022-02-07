The premiere of ‘The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy’ could advance the date of the Harry Potter RPG.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles for this 2022. The RPG based on the universe of Harry Potter It comes to try to satisfy the desire of fans of the literary saga later adapted to the cinema and, despite various problems in the development process, it seems that it will end up arriving this year.

The artbook is scheduled for SeptemberIn recent days, the release date of the game of avalanche for Warner it has been a topic of conversation, and recently we have known a detail that could have advanced it. It is an art book of the game that appears dated for the september 6 of this 2022. The fact that it is scheduled for that time of year has raised suspicions about a possible premiere of the game in September.

Specifically, it has been The Rowling Library who has echoed that the book specifies that release date. carry by title ‘The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy’ and is published by Insight Editions. the author is Jody Revenson, who has previously written other books in the Harry Potter saga, but also about the Fantastic Beasts sequel series. If the game finally arrived in September, it would also be a nod to the classic Hogwarts school calendar, although we do not know if it had something to do with the decision.

In any case, the Hogwarts Legacy release date it’s still a mystery, so we will have to wait for official confirmation from Warner after knowing the delay last year. The title will come to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated by the 3D Games team for this year 2022 full of big names of their own.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Hogwarts Legacy, Warner Bros., Harry Potter, RPG, Release Date and Artbook.