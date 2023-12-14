The data emerged from the rankings for the month of November 2023 drawn up by the company Circana, according to which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the best-selling game of the month, but Hogwarts Legacy was the currently best-selling game in 2023.

It has been since 2009 that the Call of Duty series turns out to be the best-selling yearly in the USA, with the exception of the launch years of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2. Now it seems that there is a risk of being dethroned a third time, in the case of Hogwarts Legacy by Avalanche Studios.

A magical success

Hogwarts Legacy only has to last another month to succeed in the feat of being the first non-COD and non-Rockstar Games game to reach first in the rankings. The previous one was Rock Band in 2008, according to Circana. So the game will all be played in December, where in any case Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have the strength of freshness (it came out much less long ago than Hogwarts Legacy) and of Christmas, with the latter which could in any case sell more copies at title set in the Wizarding World, also considering the recent launch of the Nintendo Switch version.

It must be said that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 seems to be selling less than the previous chapter, either because it was released later in the year or due to the many criticisms received, including jokes. Not that it's doing badly, as explained by Circana analyst Matt Piscatella, but it's certainly doing worse than Modern Warfare 2, which came out last year.