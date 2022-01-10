Sony Interactive Entertainment may plan to host his first State of Play of the new year already next month. On Twitter, the well-known Battlefield and Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson said that a new State of Play is planned for February 2022.

Henderson further anticipated that Hogwarts Legacy, which has not only been postponed but has also been quite absent in terms of updates and revelations, will be one of the main features of the next State of Play.

The open-world RPG version of the Harry Potter franchise has fans eager to hear more since its announcement and if Henderson is right, developer Avalanche Software and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment they could probably share maybe gameplay videos or a release date.

“but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO.” – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 9, 2022

Even if a State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy might seem the perfect way to start 2022, remember that Sony also has other aces up its sleeve: there is for example God of War Ragnarok to show, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Horizon: Call of the Mountain and, above all, projects like the remake of The Last of Us.

