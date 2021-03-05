Hogwarts legacy has been on contentious issues lately, both within the industry and in the opinion of the community.

This due to creative differences in the developer studio, Avalanche, as well as their discrepancies with the transphobic statements of the creator of Harry Potter, JK Rowling.

Due to the above, several developers pushed for the creation of trans characters to be included in the game, this means that you can have a female body with a deeper or higher voice, without it being automatically assigned to you (as most often do. of character creators).

However, these types of actions aimed at inclusion clashed a lot with the ideas of the leading designer of Hogwarts legacy, Troy leavitt. Of whom it was recently revealed that he had a YouTube channel in which he attacked feminists.

Just as he approved of violence against journalists and studies that try to be more inclusive (yes, ironic).

Troy Leavitt promised to explain everything in a video

Well, it turns out that this designer decided to resign his position both within Hogwarts legacy like Avalanche Software. We learned of this through a series of tweets by his own Leavitt:

I have made the decision to part ways with Avalanche Software. I have nothing but good things to say about the game, the development team and WB Games. I will soon be releasing a YouTube video about this on my channel.

To clarify: I felt absolutely safe in my position. However, I still wanted to quit for reasons that I will explain in that next video. I am in excellent spirits and very satisfied with my relationship with WB and Avalanche.

We will have to wait for the video of this developer to know the reasons that led him to resign despite the fact that, as he himself points out, he felt comfortable in his position.

Out of the controversy, we remind you that Hogwarts legacy it was announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S with a 2022 release date.



