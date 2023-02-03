Hogwarts Legacy will have its launch this February 10, 2023. Its first installment will arrive for PS5 Y Xbox X/Showever, a pre-release was announced for installments deluxe Y collector that will allow users to play it 72 hours in advance, that is, from February 7. The long-awaited game only increases the expectation of the players around the world.

The deluxe and collector’s versions of Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to access the video game 72 hours in advancethat is, three days before the official launch.

The official Twitter page of Hogwarts Legacy released the schedule for some parts of the world. However, practically it will be launched at midnight in each of the geographical areas.

However, it must be emphasized that this previous launch only includes console deliveries. If you are a PC user you will have a different schedule, with a few hours difference consisting of 10 AM PST/1 PM EST, also from February 7, 2023.

On the other hand, it must be taken into account that this previous release of Hogwarts Legacy It’s for the digital versions.. So if you purchased a physical copy in pre-sale you should contact the store directly.

In addition, the pre-download of Hogwarts Legacy is now available on Xbox Series X/S. And if you are a PS5 user, you can access it 48 hours in advance.

The official launch is scheduled for February 10 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, versions of PS4 and Xbox One has a date for April 4 and Finally, the version for Nintendo Switch will be arriving until July 25, 2023.

The editions of Hogwarts Legacy

Standard

Deluxe — consists of an onyx hippogriff mount, a dark arts garrison hat, and a dark arts pack with more items

Collector — has gifts and bonuses, such as a steel case, a life-size floating wand with a book base, a collector’s edition box, to name a few things

So you already know, if you want to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy you’ll have to get one of the special versions.

