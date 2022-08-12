Until a couple of hours ago, it was known that Hogwarts Legacy It would come to consoles and PC at some point in the 2022 holiday season. Now, a few moments ago, it was confirmed exactly when this title will be available. Unfortunately, a delay was also revealed that moves the release date to next year.

According to the game’s social networks, Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023. For its part, the Nintendo Switch version will be available at a later date, which will be revealed in the future.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. pic.twitter.com/zh0EsOvDb7 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022

While it’s nice to see the long-awaited Wizarding World of Harry Potter game finally get a release date, it’s a shame the game wasn’t able to meet its expected arrival window. Worst of all, is that Nintendo Switch users will have to wait until an undetermined date.

Remember, Hogwarts Legacy Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 10, 2023. In related topics, details of the special editions of the game have been leaked. Similarly, an interesting detail has been discovered about this title.

