The wizarding world staged by Hogwarts Legacy is very rich in magical creatures of all sorts, which can be encountered in the environments around Hogwarts during the duration of the adventure. Once they reach a certain point, players are given the option to unlock the Vivarium and being able to capture and tame the beasts found in the wild. Let’s see how.

Where to start

About halfway through the game campaign, it becomes possible to unlock the Vivarium and consequently populate it with the magical creatures encountered. The first thing to do is unlock the Room of Requirement, within which one’s own personal “room” will be housed, to be furnished and used at will. The Vivario will not, however, be available immediately. To expand the room, you need to complete the main mission Percival Rackham’s First Trialwhich consequently unlocks several side quests:

Urtkot’s Helmet in which it is necessary to sneak into the tomb of a powerful witch to recover an important object created by the goblins and stolen by the witch herself when she was alive;

in which it is necessary to sneak into the tomb of a powerful witch to recover an important object created by the goblins and stolen by the witch herself when she was alive; the Keeper of the Crooked Moon in which the player learns the Alohomora spell, helping Hogwarts keeper Gladwin Moon recover moonstones from Demiguise statues;

in which the player learns the Alohomora spell, helping Hogwarts keeper Gladwin Moon recover moonstones from Demiguise statues; Animals lesson (or Care of Magical Creatures, as it will be called in the future), a lesson in which you learn the rudiments of caring for and feeding magical creatures.

After completing the aforementioned quests, it is unlocked the main quest the Elf, the Sack and the Loom.

The Elf, the Sack and the Loom

Once you unlock this main quest, you will be able to get the Catch-it-all sack, capable of trapping magical creatures similar to what happens with proton packs in Ghostbusters. In this way, it is possible to approach the animals (facilitate yourself with a Disillusionment spell so that they do not see you coming), temporarily immobilize them with a spell and outwit them. You can take advantage of Levious to lift creatures into the air, of Momentum stop to slow them down and stop them, or even Glaciuswhich freezes targets and knocks them to the ground, giving the player time to catch them.

Animals tend to flee after the first attempt to trap themselves, and this may be necessary chase them and try again. During the mission, three magical creatures can be rescued together with the house elf Tik: a Puffskein, a Jobberknol and a Mooncalf. This mission therefore does not confront witches and wizards with the most dangerous animals, but with the most docile and meek creatures. In Hogwarts Legacy there are, however, far more fearsome animals. Once the mission is finished, the i appear on the game map paw symbols, which indicate the places where it is possible to meet the magical creatures that can be caught with the Catch-all Sack. The paws are positioned near the dens, and also indicate the position of rare animals such as unicorns and hippogriffs.

Unlock the Vivarium

After completing the initial objectives, returning to the Room of Requirement gives you access to the Vivarium, a new area dedicated to the care of magical creatures. This colorful menagerie can be expanded with various animals, which can be released in the designated area after capturing them with the Sack. In every Vivarium it is possible to breed up to 12 beastswhich can belong to no more than 4 different species. If you own, for example, a Puffskein, a Hippogriff, a Mooncalf and a Jobberknol, within the area it will be possible to introduce only animals belonging to one of the four species already present.

Still within the mission the Elf, the Sack and the Loom, Tik supplies the Magiformula of the Enchanted Loom with which you can improve your clothes using i materials obtained from the capture of magical creatures. The Vivario also allows you to keep animals safe from poachers, who hunt them down to get hold of materials to resell. After unlocking the Vivarium and releasing some animals into the Menagerie, players can pet and feed them, strengthening the bond with them. Taking care of them has the benefit of releasing other materials, which can be used for various advantages.

Materials can also be purchased in the shop on the north east corner of Hogsmeade. This could be useful if you haven’t encountered certain creatures yet, but you need the materials related to them. In the southern part of Hogsmeade, at the shop Tomes and Scrolls it is possible to buy some useful Magiformulas. Later in the adventure, thanks to a special mission, the animals can be raised so that they make young.

All biomes available

The Vivarium can be expanded and updated, a very useful function since each biome can contain a maximum of 12 animals and only 4 species. Thanks to a series of side quests proposed by the elf Tik, they can unlock different biomes, capable of accommodating other creatures once all slots have been filled. For example, the second biome that is unlocked is that coastalafter completing the High Fortress mission, which above all allows you to unlock the mount, one of the most awaited features by players.

Also swamp and mountains they are unlockable after some special missions. After Proof of Charles RookwoodTik will present the player with a quest that will also unlock breeding, while after the Trial by Niamh Fitzgerald you will have access to the side quest of the Phoenix, as well as unlock the last biome of the Vivarium. After completing all quests, there will be 4 biomes in your Vivarium, each containing up to 12 animals of 4 species, for a total of 16 species.

The breeding

To start raising magical creatures to produce their own young, you need to unlock the side quest the Foal of the Dead, awarded by Tik in the Room of Requirement. To solve the quest you need catch a male and a female Thestraland buy the appropriate breeding Magiformula from Tomes and Scrolls, in Hogsmeade.

To capture Thestrals you need to find their lair (there is one near the San Bakar Tower). The capture takes place using the Sacco Acciuffatutto, but it is important to pay attention to the sex, to be sure of having both a male and a female to take to the Vivario and to mate.