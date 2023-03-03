Hogwarts Legacywhich came out about a month ago, is now a real mass phenomenon: get over the 10 million copies soldthe title is also full of additions proposed by members of the community.

One of mod the most interesting is certainly the one we want to tell you about today: available on Nexus Mods for a few days now and downloaded by about 300 players, Voice Spells promises a peculiar gaming experience.

The mod seems to want to make the dream come true of many young (and former young) fans of the Harry Potter books and films: it makes it possible cast your spells in game using only your own voice.

Through a system of slots, as explained on the download page of the mod, it is possible to choose up to 4 spells which, once recited, will be played directly from our game avatar.

For all little wizards who have always dreamed of screaming a “Avada Kedavra!” in the middle of a duel to the death it will finally be possible to do it!

Given that, as can be understood, this system could be harmful in very frenetic combat situations, the mod still allows you to select the spells even in the “classic” way.

If the wizarding world fascinates you, Hogwarts Legacy will make you live a magical experience: we tell you more about it in our review.