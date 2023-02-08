Hogwarts Legacy is the new action RPG video game published by Warner Bros. Games and developed by Avalanche Softwarehad an exclusive early release on February 7, 2023 and a global premiere on next-generation platforms dated February 10, 2023. And for this moment, we can already say that it broke the record for cyberpunk 2077 in Twitch.

Hogwarts Legacy breaks record at launch

Twitch is a special platform for gaming content creators to share their gameplay and interact with the community. However, now that the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy it premiered, streamers posted content to showcase the delivery’s potential.

It seems that on the day of the preview it reached the sum of 1,253,916 viewers, this figure implies that it exceeded the audience of 1.14 million, the record it set cyberpunk 2077 with its 2020 release. Additionally, about 30,000 streamers streamed Hogwarts Legacy for Twitch audiences.

Source: CD Project RED

However, we know that Twitch is not a special platform that accurately measures the success of video games. Nevertheless, no one could deny that it is a constant metric that manages to expose the health of the different deliveries, in terms of consumption and exposure of the problems that result in the updates.

Although Hogwarts Legacy broke the audience record for Twitch broadcasts, this does not ensure its long-term success. And it is that, it is well known that the gamer community has conflicts with the consumption of the title. Still, for this moment, it’s impressive what he accomplished so quickly.

How much does a Twitch subscription cost?

Mexico: 48 MXN

Peru: 8.99 PEN

Venezuela: $2.99

Columbia: $1.99

Argentina: $1.99

