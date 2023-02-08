Right now, some lucky ones have already been able to access Hogwarts Legacy thanks to the digital early access offered with the deluxe edition of the title. And while some are excited about the game, others have been trying to boycott the live streams. Plan that apparently has not had much visible effect.

It is confirmed that the game of avalanche has broken the audience record for twitch by the largest number of simultaneous viewers. It had over 1.2 million simultaneous viewers on its anticipated date alone. This may be because many fans want to take a first look, this to decide if in the end they will be able to buy their copy.

Hogwarts Legacy has broken the all time record for a single player game with over 1.2 million concurrent viewers on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/y4BAQ1n2Ms — Okami Games (@Okami13_) February 7, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy has broken the all-time record for a single player game with over 1.2 million concurrent viewers on Twitch.

Something that should also be mentioned around hogwarts legacy, is that it has received good reviews from the media, since it is the definitive experience of interacting with the magical world. However, now that user reviews are released, it’s really not surprising that some kind of review bombing is being reported.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It was obvious that he was going to break it in sight, since there are many curious people who want to see in detail that great castle that awaits us in the coming days. The truth is, I have refrained from watching videos and video reviews, since I want to go completely blind.