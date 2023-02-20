Digital Foundry has published a video analysis Of Hogwarts Legacycomparing the graphics and performance of the PS5, Xbox Series X and S versions of Avalanche Software’s action RPG, which you can view below.

In general, after having analyzed the numerous graphic modes of Hogwarts Legacy already detailed by ElAnalistaDeBits at the launch of the game, the verdict of the tech enthusiasts is that Hogwarts Legacy offers a good glance, but not free from defects, such as the absence of shadow map and texture flickering, light bleeding, etc.

Performances show side a frequent framerate drops and stutterseven in the Performance mode at 60fps with dynamic 1440p resolution on both consoles – with the dips that can be mitigated through the use of VRR, if you have a compatible TV or monitor.

Leave the implementation to be desired ray tracing on consoles, which by the way is not applied for large bodies of water such as lakes and is too impactful on Xbox Series X performance, causing dips and stutter despite the 30fps target and 1440p resolution.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FZqJXCuWQ

According to Digital Foundry, the PS5 version of Hogwarts Legacy, although not perfect, offers more stable performance than the Xbox Series X counterpart, with the same graphic settings, resolution targets and framerates. In particular, the mode with Ray Tracing on PS5 is stable at 30 fps, while the Performance and Balanced ones reach the target of 60 and 40 fps with fewer uncertainties.

As we also know Hogwarts Legacy allows for unlock the framerate activating the VRR, thus exceeding the target set by each mode. However, the result did not impress Digital Foundry, given that the gain in terms of fps is minimal, but it is an option that could pay off in the future if “Pro” versions of PS5 and Xbox Series X are launched | S with more powerful hardware, therefore able to push the fps count to much higher peaks.

This option is absent on the other hand Xbox Series S, as well as ray tracing. The console offers only three graphics modes, reaching 1080p resolution in Fidelity and Balanced modes, and an average of 792p with the Performance one, which however has an even more unstable framerate than its Series X counterpart.