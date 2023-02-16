In this dedicated guide we will help you complete the side mission of Hogwarts Legacy dedicated to the bell tower. Although it may seem complex, we assure you that it will be child’s play.

Of course, to help you completely, we also thought of including the video explanation of the mission, created by PowerPyx whom we thank.

Mission Locations: Hogwarts, Astronomy and Defense Against the Dark Arts Wing.

Mission donor: Evangeline Bardsley.

Requirements: completed the mission In the Shadow of the Mine.

Reward: Scroll of summoning.

Goals

Talk to Hufflepuff in the astronomy classroom

Go to the music room

Find the tower bells

Repair the two missing bells

Go back to Evangeline Bardsley.

The first step is simple, after talking to Evangeline Bardsley follow the marker to the music room. Then going to the room above to find the bells, you will have already come across the first one going up the stairs: use Wingardium Leviosa to put it back in the correct position. For the second bell, go up the stairs to notice it on a beam and, again, put it back in place.

Once this is done return to Evangeline Bardsley to complete the mission.