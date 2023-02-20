It is no secret to anyone who is interested in the world of video games that Hogwarts Legacy is a success in sales. In the UK alone, it sold 80% more titles than Elden Ring during its debut. A success that has not gone unnoticed by live online casino specialist Betwayand has given rise to an exhaustive analysis of one of the gaming phenomena of the year.

The fact of being based on one of the most beloved and popular franchises in the world may be part of the cause, but let’s remember that attempts had been made before that did not quite materialize among fans of the magical world.

That’s why this title comes as a bit of a surprise, because its success has led it to become the first, second, third, and fourth best-selling games, according to SteamDB. You will wonder how it is that he occupies four positions. The answer is easy, because there are different versions of Hogwarts Legacy in the markup.

Thus, the one in first place is the Deluxe version, the standard in second. Third and fourth are Early Access versions of the same versions. If we add that the game is available for almost any recent console or platform, in addition to PC, it is that we find logic in all this.

However, video game experts have not yet finished explaining the resounding success, since it is not a game that has the best technology in terms of gameplay or graphics. And it is that, this is where the issue of preferences comes in, but above all, that of fidelity.

Despite the glitches it may have on technical issues, it’s the story and the references that make it truly special. What’s more, we can say that it is this title that gives Hogwarts Castle a true character, because you can explore inside, discover its corners, in short, learn much more about this magical place.

Sometimes it’s in the details where the hits lie, like the shifting stairs or moving paintings you can find in the game, making the experience much closer to the version we all became fans of.

But not everything ends in the details of the environment. As we discussed, the Hogwarts Legacy story is itself a success for Potterheads. And the best thing is that it is enriched with several complementary stories, opening the entire narrative to complement this vast world.

The main story is touched on, obviously, but that is also a pretext to go exploring more places in the Castle and its surroundings, highlighting, perhaps, the Forbidden Forest, the Black Lake or the famous town where Harry found in Dumbledore’s brother part of his salvation, Hogsmeade.

However, it has been the fans who have taken things a little further, thanking the creators for making small but intense and exciting tributes to some characters.

The one that has attracted the most attention is the one they did for Robbie Coltrane, who will leave us in October 2022, but who will be forever remembered for the extraordinary performance of Hagrid.

To find it, you will have to go to the south and locate a small cabin, and in the back, facing the Black Lake, you will find a small tombstone with an engraved hippogriff, remembering Buckbeak, with which Hagrid is selected to be a teacher of Care of Magical Creatures.

A great detail for this game that, without a doubt, is the one that best adapts to the sensation of magic that we all feel when we discover Potter and his friends.