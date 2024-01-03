Based on data collected by GfK and reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Hogwarts Legacy was the protagonist of a notable feat on the British physical market, resulting in the best-selling physical game in 2023.
Although this may not be particularly surprising, the data has a historical element because it is the first time since 10 years in this part, that this title does not belong to a football simulation by Electronic Arts, or to a FIFA or EA Sports FC 24.
The last time such an event happened was in fact 2023, the year of the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, which saw the Rockstar Games game also excel among the best-selling games in the United Kingdom during the 12 months in question, always with regards to titles on physical media.
A historic event
The fact that this happened in the very year in which FIFA changed its name, going from FIFA 23 to EA Sports FC 24 due to the termination of the licensing agreements with the federation, it seems more a coincidence than anything else.
In fact, the result seems to be linked more to the great success of Hogwarts Legacy than to a drop in sales of the football game, which otherwise continued its trend in a rather standard manner, even if both titles were obviously affected by the general drop in sales physical compared to the digital ones, which are now prevalent.
In terms of sales versus platforms, the majority of physical copies sold in the UK are on PS5, with PS4 following and Nintendo Switch placed in third position. PC and Xbox are notoriously more focused on the digital market, so their percentage of physical sales is decidedly lower.
