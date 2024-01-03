Based on data collected by GfK and reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Hogwarts Legacy was the protagonist of a notable feat on the British physical market, resulting in the best-selling physical game in 2023.

Although this may not be particularly surprising, the data has a historical element because it is the first time since 10 years in this part, that this title does not belong to a football simulation by Electronic Arts, or to a FIFA or EA Sports FC 24.

The last time such an event happened was in fact 2023, the year of the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, which saw the Rockstar Games game also excel among the best-selling games in the United Kingdom during the 12 months in question, always with regards to titles on physical media.