In recent months, the world of video games has certainly seen a protagonist Hogwarts Legacythe new open world of Warner Bros. Games And Avalanche Software based on the famous fantasy saga by JK Rowling who, for one reason or another, well before going out did nothing but get talked about. It was certainly predictable that a game with such a media reach, once on the market, would be snapped up but, with still two days left until its official release, the most curious fans are already following on Twitch all the live broadcasts relating to the long-awaited title, making it climb the platform charts.

With the peak reached by well 1,269,317 spectators Hogwarts Legacy in fact becomes the single-player title at the moment most followed on the streaming site, surpassing even giants such as Elden Ring and the previous record holder Cyberpunk 2077. However, the most famous multiplayers still remain the masters on the purple platform; Fortnite, Minecraft And League of Legends they still appear to be insurmountable giants but in Hogwarts Legacy they have certainly found a dangerous new rival. Among other things, did you know that thanks to the game live on Twitch it is possible to get in-game prizes? I’ll leave you with our article about it.