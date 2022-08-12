Warner Bros. And Portkey they announced that Hogwarts Legacy has been postponed until 2023. In a Twitter post, the company said:

“Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed shortly. The team is thrilled that you can play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible gaming experience“.

In a video posted on Avalanche’s account, Chandler Wood, the game’s community manager, said: “You might be disappointed that the game has been pushed back to next year, but we’re excited to finally give you a release date.“.

– Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) August 12, 2022



A message from Avalanche Software. pic.twitter.com/7MnIJ2p9wO – WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) August 12, 2022



Hogwarts Legacy is just one of the many games postponed during this period. Fans will surely regret having to wait longer, but at least now an official release date has been revealed.

Source: GameInformer