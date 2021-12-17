Hogwarts Legacy could be the protagonist of a announcement or new presentation soon, perhaps already in early 2022, considering that the Avalanche team sent a tweet in which they wish happy holidays and postpone theappointment for the new year for his game.

Obviously we are trying here to deduce something from a simple message of congratulations, but there is no doubt that the time is now ripe for a new presentation of Hogwarts Legacy, which has not been seen for a long time but which, especially in this period, remains at the center of numerous rumors, so many as to give rise to some suspicion about a nearby ad.

Also this week we have seen a rumor based on the expected release period and the presence of multiplayer, according to an insider, while others report that a new trailer would be expected for the next Sony State of Play, which however has not yet been. announced.

Considering that Warner Bros. itself seems to have indicated the possible in 2022 launch year of Hogwarts Legacy, it is clear that the game will have to show itself in the coming months, probably at the beginning of the year. On the other hand, it is practically from the September 2020 trailer at the Sony Showcase that nothing has been seen on the game in question and the wait begins to become unbearable, for the many fans of the Harry Potter series.