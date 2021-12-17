Since the official trailer was released in September 2020, gamers have been waiting to learn more about Hogwarts Legacy, a brand new RPG set in the beloved universe of Harry Potter.

However, the publisher Warner Bros. has missed many events in the past couple of months, including the most recent The Game Awards where players expected to see the game in action once again. Rumors have also hinted that the company may be showing Hogwarts Legacy by the end of 2021, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for the new trailer.

In the latest tweet, developer Avalanche confirmed that he will be sharing more news and updates in 2022, not sooner. This move was probably dictated by the fact that recent rumors indicated a reveal of the game during a possible State of Play coming this month. “Happy holidays from the Avalanche team! We look forward to sharing more Hogwarts Legacy news and updates next yearNow that the team has openly stated that it will share more information next year, it is unlikely that Warner Bros will show anything in the final days of 2021.

Happy Holidays from the Avalanche team! We? Re excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year. pic.twitter.com/f1rBcJf91O – WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWb) December 16, 2021

For now, we just have to wait for news from official sources. Hogwarts Legacy will officially launch in 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

