Warner Bros. Games has released an unusual video of Hogwarts Legacythe action role-playing game developed by Avalanche and set in the world of Harry Potter which will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC in late 2022. “Rain on a clear spring evening in Hogwarts Legacy: it’s time to relax with a leisurely stroll through the castle grounds and further on to Hogsmeade. Enjoy the sounds of the magical world “, reads the video description a sequence that, with the excuse of showing the game’s settings, also offers a little relaxation with the sounds of nature. In Hogwarts Legacy we will play the role of a late 19th century Hogwarts student who begins his career as a wizard at the age of 15: it will be possible to choose his traits and immediately afterwards he will be sorted into one of the four houses. At this point it will be possible to actively participate in life in the castle, participating in the lessons but also exploring it and learning more about magic. The first cutscenes show a stunning reproduction of Hogwarts, with some locations that have never even been seen in the movies.