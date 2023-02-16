In Hogwarts Legacy there are three arenas within any zone, small mini-games that are nothing more than very hard wave battles to face if you don’t have the adequate preparation.

There is a small clarification to be made, however, although there are three zones in totalthe latter will only be available via DLCbut its completely not going to be needed to get the trophy.

Below we will tell you what the places are and, to make it even easier for you to discover them, we thought we’d include a video that shows you how to do it, for which we thank the creator.

North Ford Bog: In the far right area of ​​the area, this is the first one we recommend you tackle.

Feldcroft: In the southernmost part of the area, almost at the edge of the cliff.

Forbidden Forest: However, this third area is optional and only with the purchase of the DLC, in fact it will not be essential to complete it to obtain the trophy.