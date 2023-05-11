Famitsu has released the ranking of best-selling games in physical format and of best-selling consoles for the period between 24 April and 7 May 2023. Through this data we see that the only PlayStation games able to enter the Top 10 are Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Let’s immediately see the complete software ranking (in brackets the total units sold since the release):

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 32,713 (5,283,684) [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 31,918 (New) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 27,325 (419,970) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,401 (5,022,302) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 18,304 (4,009,837) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 18,244 (3,130,249) [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts, 04/28/23) – 16,742 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 7/12/18) – 16,534 (5,185,620) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 14,179 (1,074,358) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 12,541 (1,226,636)

As you can see, the Japanese ranking is practically one list of Nintendo exclusives more successful, more Minecraft. It’s nothing new at all. Normally the only games able to temporarily occupy a position in the standings are the new releases and, in fact, we find Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, respectively for PS4 and PS5.

Hogwarts Legacy, an early game scene

As for i console sales figuresFamitsu indicated these data:

OLED Switches Model – 184,609 (4,439,072) PlayStation 5 – 84,999 (2,984,697) Switches – 21,429 (19,299,135) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 14,939 (486,274) Switch Lite – 10,487 (5,291,825) PlayStation 4 – 2,067 (7,869,037) Xbox Series S – 674 (252,212) Xbox Series X – 650 (185,609) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 132 (1,191,553)

As it often happens, Nintendo Switch is the best-selling platform, with the OLED model firmly at the top. However, PS5 is also doing well, which far surpasses the rest of the list. Xbox Series Continues To Trail With Model S Preferred Over X

If we can make a prediction, we believe that next week we will see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in first position (here the review). The question is how much he will be able to sell.