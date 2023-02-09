Now that Hogwarts Legacy is finally upon us (it literally comes out tomorrow!) the world created by JK Rowling can come back to the fore with new content to approach every type of player.

Not only Hogwarts Legacy, the title of the moment, is helping in this sense, but also other Potterian-themed titles are about to invade the market: there has been plenty of talk about the impact on consoles and PC, but on mobile?

The card game of the wizarding world, that is, has long been announced Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. The title was presented through an animated trailer that brings to mind scenes and characters from the Harry Potter books and films.

The title is not yet available, but on the online stores they have pre-ordered it further 1 million people (reports it to us official site). The title promises to be an RPG with collectibles in the form of spell cards that can be used to challenge other wizards in PVP duels.

It will also be possible to explore the school of Hogwarts, meet the most famous characters (Hagrid, Snape, Fred, George, Hermione are just a few) and participate in school life through lessons.

It is possible to pre-order the title (so as to receive rich bonuses) on Google Play and the Apple Store.