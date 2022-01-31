It is news today that PlayStation will hold one State of Play on February 2 at 23:00 which will focus purely on Gran Turismo 7a new racing title coming on March 4th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

However, according to insider Tom Henderson who in the past shared rumors that later turned out to be true, especially about games like Battlefield, PlayStation is preparing a new State of Play dedicated to a couple of games, this time from third parties.

For Henderson, the next State of Play should presumably arrive in March: on that occasion the games protagonists of the event would be Ghostwire Tokyo And Hogwarts Legacy. The insider does not give for sure the arrival of an upcoming State of Play, but only states that it could be “presumable” the announcement of him.

It should still be mentioned that the Ghostwire: Tokyo media event did happen and WB are ready to show more off with Hogwarts. So we could see another State of Play soon. Possibly March, but that’s just an educated guess. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 31, 2022

Obviously, take this information as a mere rumor, since there is still no certainty.