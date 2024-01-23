Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the most purchased and downloaded games from PlayStation Store during 2023, and without too much surprise we find at the top Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24or the great commercial successes of the past year.

To be precise, Hogwarts Legacy appears to be the most purchased game in the USA and Canada, while EA Sports FC 24 is obviously the most purchased in Europe, as one might expect.

As for the Warner Bros game, it is a confirmation of the great work done by Avalanche on a still very popular franchise, on EA Sports FC 24 it is instead the usual European fascination for EA's football simulation, nothing new on this front despite the name change implemented on the series.