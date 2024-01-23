Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the most purchased and downloaded games from PlayStation Store during 2023, and without too much surprise we find at the top Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24or the great commercial successes of the past year.
To be precise, Hogwarts Legacy appears to be the most purchased game in the USA and Canada, while EA Sports FC 24 is obviously the most purchased in Europe, as one might expect.
As for the Warner Bros game, it is a confirmation of the great work done by Avalanche on a still very popular franchise, on EA Sports FC 24 it is instead the usual European fascination for EA's football simulation, nothing new on this front despite the name change implemented on the series.
The charts in the USA and Europe
So let's look at the two rankingswhich otherwise demonstrate various correspondences regarding the assortment of games present, although the positions are often different.
PlayStation Store – Most downloaded games in USA/Canada:
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Madden NFL 24
- NBA 2K24
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Mortal Kombat 1
- MLB The Show 23
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Resident Evil 4
- Dead Island 2
- WWE 2K23
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Dead Space
- Street Fighter 6
- Grand Theft Auto V
PlayStation Store – Most downloaded games in Europe:
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- FIFA 23
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Cyberpunk 2077
- F1 23
- Resident Evil 4
- Final Fantasy XVI
- NBA 2K24
- NBA 2K23
- Dead Island 2
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Need For Speed Unbound
