Like every week, the famous Japanese magazine Famitsu published new reviews and to stand out is Hogwarts Legacywhich gets the highest mark. Specifically, the scores are as follows:

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series) – 9/10/9/9 [37/40]

Ib (Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]

As you can see, Hogwarts Legacy gets a ten and three nines, very close to perfection according to Famitsu, who therefore assigns a 37 out of 40. Tied instead by Ib and ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni, both with a mere 30 out of 40 .

Ib is a 2D adventure set in a mysterious and creepy art gallery. It is a remake of a game originally released in February 2012. You must explore, solve puzzles and make choices that lead to one of seven endings.

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni is an action game in which we control a young warrior who carries a spirit within him: the duo must work together to defeat their enemies. You have to beat them to exhaustion and then absorb their soul to make sure they are permanently dead.

Hogwarts Legacy instead, it needs no introduction (but we’ll do it anyway). Set in the late 1800s, it is a prequel to all films set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. As a character we created, we will start Hogwarts from Year 5. We will have a lot to learn, but at the same time we will have a great advantage: we are able to see an Ancient Magic that is at the center of a rebellion of goblins and dark wizards.

Previous games reviewed by Famitsu include Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Octopath Traveler 2 and Kirby.