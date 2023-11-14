Warner Bros. Games announced today that Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world RPG set in the world of Harry Potter, is now available on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Epic Games Store, and now also on Nintendo Switch. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Hogwarts Legacy offers an original story set in the sixteenth century, in the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry. Players begin in their fifth year and set out on a journey that will take them to explore new and familiar settings, discover magical animals, brew potions, learn spells, and more. In our review published in February this year, the quality of the game in reproducing the atmosphere of the work was highlighted: “Avalanche deserves the credit of having been able to reproduce the glimpses of the films in an incredible way, adding something of Fantastic Beasts and enriching them with a personality and a level of depth that is completely impossible for a film. Hogwarts Legacy actually gives the feeling of living in Hogwarts, Hogsmeade and the surrounding areas, making you want to return there every time you pick up the controller.”