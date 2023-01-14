In a few weeks, Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PC and current generation consoles and Avalanche and Warner Bros. have shared i technical details of the title in question with regard to consoles Playstation 5 And Xbox Series X/S.

The aforementioned PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Hogwarts Legacy will support more game graphics modes, among which we find the Loyalty which will ensure i 30fps and the mode Performance which will push the frame rate to instead 60. Beyond these two modalities there will be some other intermediates in order to meet the needs of every player.

Also, graphics modes for gamers who have TVs or monitors that support the variable refresh rate (VRR) will be supported for Hogwarts Legacy on both PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles of the year for all fans of the wizarding world starring Harry Potter. Unfortunately those who do not yet own a latest generation console will have to wait a few months before you can get your hands on the work.

If Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S will arrive on February 10, 2023as far as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are concerned, the work will make its debut on April 4, 2023. For Nintendo Switch users, the wait will get even longer, given that the title will debut on Nintendo’s hybrid console on July 25, 2023.